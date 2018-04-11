WABUKALA should be sacked from EACC! He is embarrassing God and Kenyans – Look at KPLC, KenHA and Counties!

Wednesday April 11, 2018 -

Kenyans across the political divide have called for the sacking of Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman, Eliud Wabukala, for doing nothing to stop corruption in the country.





Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has been stealing from Kenyans through exaggerated power bills and Wabukala and his EACC team are still doing nothing.





In every County, there are massive acts of corruption and Wabukala is just sitting down at Integrity House waiting for his hefty salary and for God to…



