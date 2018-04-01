VIDEO of SABINA CHEGE when she was a dancer, DE MATHEW must have smashed her, She was ‘Minji Minji’Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Videos 07:09
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - A video of Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege when she was a dancer is being circulated online.
She appeared in the hit song Njata Yakwa that was sang by Kikuyu singer, Demathew, over a decade ago.
In the video, Demathew is seen kissing Sabina Chege and caressing her.
They are allegations that Sabina Chege once had an affair with Demathew.
Here’s a video of Sabina Chege when she was a dancer back then.
This woman is beautiful.
The Kenyan DAILY POST