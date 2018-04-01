VIDEO of SABINA CHEGE when she was a dancer, DE MATHEW must have smashed her, She was ‘Minji Minji’

, , , , , 07:09

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - A video of Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege when she was a dancer is being circulated online.

She appeared in the hit song Njata Yakwa that was sang by Kikuyu singer, Demathew, over a decade ago.

In the video, Demathew is seen kissing Sabina Chege and caressing her.

They are allegations that Sabina Chege once had an affair with Demathew.


Here’s a video of Sabina Chege when she was a dancer back then.

This woman is beautiful.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s UEFA Champions League preview and a well thought out prediction - Make good money here.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Two mouth watering matches are lined up tonight in the UEFA Champions League as wounded Manchester City host fly...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno