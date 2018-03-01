VIDEO! How RAILA lied to LUOs that MIGUNA will come back and be properly welcomed after the handshake with UHURU.

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - After Raila’s handshake with Uhuru, he went to Kisumu and lied to his supporters that he has buried the hatchet with Uhuru Kenyatta and started a new journey of transforming Kenya.

While addressing a road-side rally, Raila lied to Luos that Miguna will come back from Canada where he was deported to and be properly welcomed.

But this was not the case when he arrived.


He was treated like a dog.

Here’s a video of Raila lying to his brainwashed followers.

