Veteran politician and former MP and powerful Minister KENNETH MATIBA is DEAD! He passed away at Karen Hospital
...settlement of debts exceeding Sh 1.8 billion.
The family lost Carbacid Limited and was forced to sell shares in the company worth over Sh400 million.
He also lost the Hillcrest Schools after they were put under receivership in 2005 due a Sh620 million loan owed to Barclays Bank.
In 2011, his family sold The People Daily to the Kenyatta family.
In August 2017, Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola awarded him Sh504 million for torture in the hands of State agents.
However, the AG agreed to scale up the amount to Sh 945 million after a calculation error was discovered in his torture case.
