Veteran politician and former Minister KENNETH MATIBA is DEAD

Sunday, April 15, 2018- Former Cabinet Minister and Kiharu MP, Kenneth Matiba is dead.





Matiba, 86, passed on Sunday, April 15 at the Karen Hospital.





Matiba, who is among the heroes who fought for Kenya’s second liberation in the 1990s, had been frail since he suffered a stroke while in detention during the oppressive KANU regime.





He was detained alongside NASA leader Raila Odinga, Charles Rubia and Koigi Wamwere.





Matiba was an astute businessman and investor but majority of his investment has since been disposed of since early 2000, when Barclays Bank demanded the settlement of debts exceeding Sh 1.8 billion.

The family lost Carbacid Limited and was forced to sell shares in the company worth over Sh400 million.

He also lost the Hillcrest Schools after they put under receivership in 2005 due Sh620 million owed to Barclays Bank.



In 2011, his family sold The People Daily to the Kenyatta family.



In August 2017, Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola awarded him Sh504 million for torture in the hands of State agents.





However, the AG agreed to scale up the amount to Sh 945 million after a calculation error was discovered in his torture case.



