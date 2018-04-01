Various Jobs and Vacancies in Huawei, Kenya

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider.





Driven by a commitment to sound operations, ongoing innovation, and open collaboration, we have established a competitive ICT portfolio of end-to-end solutions in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud technology and services.

Our ICT solutions, products, and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population.

With 180,000 employees, Huawei is committed to enabling the future information society, and building a Better Connected World.

Channel Manager

1 Position

Report to: EBU Director

Location: Kenya

Responsibilities

· Setting up new channel Partners and overseeing the on-boarding Process.

· Implementing Channel Marketing Plans set out by the Channel Marketing team.

· Working closely with Sales Teams within the Channel Partner to Train and advice.

· Regularly meeting with counterparts with partner organization.

· Monthly Reporting on sales KPI’s within channel partners.

· Working to achieve sales and revenue targets as set by the Sales Director.

· Giving feedback to the marketing team on the success of sales promotions.

· Addressing customer service issues as raised by the channel partner.

· Identifying and reaching out to new potential channel partners.

· Working on cross selling opportunities within the organization

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree or above, in Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunication / Computer Science or relevant major from a recognized University.

· At least 4-5 years’ experience in the local ICT market;

· More than 4 years’ work experience in the main OEM/Distributor, such as Cisco, HP, Dell, EMC, Redintong, Interdist, Westcon etc.

· A Comprehensive understanding and hands-on experience on sales:

· Excellent relationship building and management skills:

· Must be innovative and a team player.

· Excellent analytical and presentation skills;

· Ability to work under time constraints and stress situations:

· Good communication skills;

· Huawei Certified Network Associate (HCNA) certificate is an added advantage.









Network Technology Engineer

1 Position

Report to: NTD Director

Location: Kenya

Responsibilities

· Focusing on customers’ strategic plans and long-term development in terms of professional services, developing market solutions, and maximizing the value from blue ocean services.

· Developing detailed plans, managing the delivery and securing operations of the projects.

· Consulting, planning, and designing solutions, integrating delivery, and O&M management schemes for entire networks; and control the most advanced ICT networks and technologies.

· Understanding the latest trends of ICT convergence and service based on industry standards and best practices; evaluating, developing, and verifying service solutions for global customers; and lead the service development direction.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree or above, in Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunication / Computer Science or relevant major from a recognized University.

· At least 2 years of experience in Telecommunication environment ;

· Knowledge of Broad soft VoIP application software ¡s a plus.

· Knowledge of networks and TCP/IP. Has advanced training and/or experience with managing networks.

· Good knowledge in MW, SDH & WDM network

· Has the understanding of cutover and software upgrading procedure.

· Project management skill is preferred.

· Must be willing to travel for long periods

· Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange systems and related messaging systems.

· Huawei Certified Network Associate (HCNA) certificate is an added advantage.









Project Manager

1 Position

Report to: Project Director

Location: Kenya

Responsibilities

· Enhancing contract and fulfillment quality of the account department and promote contractual delivery to customers through E2E contract management activities.

· Planning for integration operations, monitoring the contract fulfillment, coordinating the resources, providing for the solutions to risks and problems related to the contract

· Responsible for the delivery of project goals (revenue, delivery cost rate, ITO, Total billing amount, Long term unbilled AR, Network security).

· Delivering resource management routines e.g. workload and requirement forecast, planning and allocation of delivery resources, dynamic performance management for all team members and individuals

· DR Management; Organizing DRO — DR4 assessment and PDRT Approval; Upload the approved DRX documents to the system;

· Organize and apply the category rating for the bidding project

· Providing customers with timely, accurate, high quality, and low cost delivery through program management, contract management, and resources management of the account department.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree or above, in Telecommunications /Project management or relevant major from a recognized University.

· At least 5 years’ experience in Project Management.

· Should have experience with Core Network Transmission network, Wireless Network (UMTS, GSM Wimax etc.) and OSP implementation.

· In—depth understanding of telecom industry, particularly in Project Management and have been exposed from project definition, implementation and project acceptance.

· Proficient in various software used in the Project Controls Department such as: MS Excel, MS Power Point, MS Word, MS project and certifications in the discipline of project control.

· Huawei Certified Network Associate HCNA certificate is an added advantage

How to Apply

Please send your detailed resume ONLY to the following e-mail address: kenyahr@huawei.com.