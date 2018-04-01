Vacancies in a Luxury Transport Services Company in Nairobi

Vacant Position:

Customer Experience Head



Industry: Luxury Transport Services

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 250,000 to 350,000K Gross

The primary objective of driving the vision for consistency in customer support standards.

The Customer Experience Head is accountable for shaping and delivering the business’s consumer service propositions in order to drive the overall performance of the department.

The Customer Experience Head oversees cost effectiveness, productivity, and the provision of customer support procedures that nurture continuous improvement.

Leadership and supervision

· Provide leadership and direction to the entire customer support department.

· Establishing and overseeing the adoption of the department’s vision, goals and objectives at all levels.

· Monitor the activities of customer service agents to ensure compliance with set standards of courtesy and professionalism.

Strategy

· Play an important role in restructuring, strategy formulation for the customer support department including an end-to-end customer journeys

· Drive necessary changes for the improvement of operating and organizational efficiency of the customer support team.

· Define and implement standards/procedures for ensuring optimal customer experience

· Development and enhance customer centric solutions.

· Design and drive strategic initiatives and activities across products, channels and customer segments to ensure good quality customer experience

· Orchestrate continuous improvement of customer experience through the continuous review of structures, review of upcoming trends and changes in the market.

Operations

· Manage day to day customer service activities

· Lead, direct and supervise the team

· Managing both internal and external relationships with all relevant stake holders.

Analytics

· Assist in conducting root cause analysis, driving improvement plans, monitoring satisfaction KPIs and understanding the market trends to facilitate the design of customer satisfaction management strategy.

· Measuring the effectiveness of all customer support approaches and initiatives primarily through conducting consumer surveys and analysis of recorded support agent to consumer correspondence.

· Liaise with an organization’s marketing, sales and advertising units to analyze customer feedback and develop programs effective for improved customer experience.

· Conducting financial analysis for the department and managing the departmental budget.

· Utilize CLM and CRM tools in enhancing customer loyalty and relationship management on work progress, as well as recommendations.

Reporting

· Coming up with reports and recommendations from various customer support research and analyses which are presented to the top executives plus relevant stakeholders

Skills and Qualifications Requirements

· University degree in a Business Administration or other relevant qualifications

· Minimum 7 seven years’ customer support and call center management experience with sound knowledge on process mapping and streamlining, service standard enhancement and product design.

· Should understand the customer service aspect of transport industry.

· Should well developed have problem solving and decision making skills

· Should be familiar with tracking market changes and consumer behavior to give customers a WOW experience.

· Customer-oriented with excellent service mindset and business acumen

· Strong self-motivation with good leadership, project and people management, interpersonal and communication skills

· Great sense of ownership and servicing mindset to ensure efficient and effective customer service processes









Vacant Position: Marketing Manager

Industry: Luxury Transport Services

Salary: 250,000 – 350,000 Kes Per Month.

Job Responsibilities

· Responsible for setting up the department, developing, implementing and executing strategic marketing plans for an entire organization (or lines of business and brands within an organization)

· Managing and coordinating marketing and creative staff, leading market research efforts to uncover the viability of current and existing products/services,

· Liaising with media organizations and advertising agencies on all activations and advertising assignments.

· Establish and train the marketing team.

· Working with top executives to determine budgets and targets and developing pricing strategies for products and services.

· Managing and improving lead generation campaigns, measuring results and coordinating marketing campaigns with sales activities.

· Creating and publication of all marketing material in line with marketing plans.

· Planning and implementing promotional, online and print marketing campaigns.

· Overall responsibility for brand management and corporate identity.

· Monitor consumer behavior and conduct market research and report on effectiveness of marketing communications.

Skills and Qualifications Required

· Bachelor degree in Marketing preferred

· Qualified chartered marketer with at least 5 – 8 years of experience in marketing management, market and consumer research and analytics.

· Should have experience working in a busy environment preferably in banking, telecommunication, insurance and any other service sector.

· Strong analytical and project management skills.

· Confident and dynamic personality.

· Strong creative outlook – good in conceptualizing and implementing.

· Intimate understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels

· Excellent communication skills

· Budget-management skills and proficiency

· Professional judgment and discretion ability

· Analytical skills to review data and provide reports to management

· Familiarity with the latest trends, technologies and methodologies in graphic design, web design, production, etc.