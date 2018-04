Vacancies in a Luxury Transport Services Company in Nairobi

The Customer Experience Head is accountable for shaping and delivering the business’s consumer service propositions in order to drive the overall performance of the department.

Establishing and overseeing the adoption of the department’s vision, goals and objectives at all levels.

Monitor the activities of customer service agents to ensure compliance with set standards of courtesy and professionalism.

Drive necessary changes for the improvement of operating and organizational efficiency of the customer support team.

Orchestrate continuous improvement of customer experience through the continuous review of structures, review of upcoming trends and changes in the market.

Assist in conducting root cause analysis, driving improvement plans, monitoring satisfaction KPIs and understanding the market trends to facilitate the design of customer satisfaction management strategy.

Measuring the effectiveness of all customer support approaches and initiatives primarily through conducting consumer surveys and analysis of recorded support agent to consumer correspondence.

Liaise with an organization’s marketing, sales and advertising units to analyze customer feedback and develop programs effective for improved customer experience.

Utilize CLM and CRM tools in enhancing customer loyalty and relationship management on work progress, as well as recommendations.

Coming up with reports and recommendations from various customer support research and analyses which are presented to the top executives plus relevant stakeholders

Minimum 7 seven years’ customer support and call center management experience with sound knowledge on process mapping and streamlining, service standard enhancement and product design.

Should be familiar with tracking market changes and consumer behavior to give customers a WOW experience.

Responsible for setting up the department, developing, implementing and executing strategic marketing plans for an entire organization (or lines of business and brands within an organization)

Managing and coordinating marketing and creative staff, leading market research efforts to uncover the viability of current and existing products/services,

Working with top executives to determine budgets and targets and developing pricing strategies for products and services.

Qualified chartered marketer with at least 5 – 8 years of experience in marketing management, market and consumer research and analytics.

Should have experience working in a busy environment preferably in banking, telecommunication, insurance and any other service sector.