UNBELIAVABLE ! See what this matatu driver plying Thika Road did to a passenger, his name is GEORGE

My hero of the day is George.





George is a bus driver dedicated to his work in matatu industry along Thika road.





Earlier today one of his passengers went into labor in the bus but other passengers, ladies included, took off.





Perhaps with minimal options, George gathered strength, guided the helpless mother in delivery and as soon as the baby's head popped out he rushed mother and baby to Neema Hospital along Thika Road.





The two are safe and excited to be together.





He says..





" When the head popped I helped the…



