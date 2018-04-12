UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

UN World Food Programme – Somalia





Vacancy Announcement No. VA-010/2018

Post Title: Storekeeper

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: G4

Duty Station: Bosasso

Duration: 1 year

Date of issue: 12th April 2018

Closing Date: 25th April 2018

Organizational Background: The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide.

The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, nutrition and food assistance for assets creation through provision of in-kind and cash-based transfers.

This position is open to qualified Somali candidates only. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Under the direct supervision of Logistics Officer and the overall supervision of the Head of Area Office, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

· Receive and dispatch commodities against approved documentation ensuring accuracy in physical count of commodities;

· Maintain clean and pest-free storing conditions with good warehousing practices;

· Prepare and maintain warehouse documents, accurate warehouse transaction records to ensure immediate reporting on commodity movements in line with WFP systems;

· Perform inspections on the quantity and quality of the commodities received/dispatched and handled, detect and analyze reasons for stock damages/discrepancies and prepare reports recommending appropriate solutions;

· Conduct accurate inventory checks supporting internal control systems;

· Deliver commodities against approved documentation;

· Prepare reports recommending appropriate solutions for disposal of damaged commodities;

· Supervise and provide on-the-job training to warehouse staff to contribute to their development;

· Perform any other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education:

Experience:

· Completion of secondary school education. A post-secondary certificate in the related functional area is desirable.

· Three years of progressive responsible support experience including at least one year in transportation, administration, accounting, statistics or another related field.

Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English and Somali is a requirement.

Knowledge: Experience utilizing computers, including word processing, spreadsheet and other WFP standard software packages and systems. General knowledge of UN/WFP policies, rules, regulations and procedures in the area of work.

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment portal.









UN World Food Programme – Somalia

Vacancy Announcement No. 009/2018

Post Title: National Procurement Officer

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: NOA

Duty Station: Nairobi

Duration: 1 year (initial)

Date of Issue: 16th April 2018

Closing Date: 29th April 2018

Organizational Background: The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of

WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, nutrition and food assistance for assets creation through provision of in-kind and cash-based transfers.

This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates only. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Under the direct supervision of the National Procurement Officer and overall supervision of the Head of Procurement and Administration Services, the incumbent will be responsible for the following tasks:

· Support procurement programs and operational activities such as issue tenders, evaluate offers and negotiate/award contracts, procurement of food and non-food commodities or services;

· Contribute to analysis of data to provide recommendations for process improvement.

· Collate data and contribute to preparation of accurate and timely reports that enables informed decision making and consistency of information presented to stakeholders;

· Support auditing of procurement activities to ensure conformity with compliance rules;

· Work in close collaboration with internal counterparts to align procurement activities with wider programmes and ensure a coherent approach to meeting food assistance needs;

· Support training of WFP staff to take a strategic and proactive approach to the procurement of food and non-food commodities and services;

· Guide and supervise junior staff, acting as a point of referral and supporting them with simple analysis and queries;

· Follow standard emergency preparedness practices to ensure WFP is able to quickly respond and deploy food and needed resources to affected areas at the onset of the crisis.

· Act in an assigned emergency response capacity as required to meet emergency food assistance needs.

· Perform other related tasks as required.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education: Advanced University degree in Economics, Commerce, Business Administration, Supply Chain, Legal or Accounting or other relevant field, or First University degree with additional relevant work experience and/or training/courses. CIPS Certification minimum level II is a must.

Experience: At least one year of postgraduate professional experience in procurement. Supervisory experience as well as experience in developing or modifying internal procedures, policies and guidelines inorder to streamline, improve and increase efficiency in procurement processes is a must.

Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English is a requirement.

Knowledge and Skills:

· Sound understanding of country requirements and public procurement principles and practices;

· Demonstrated ability to establish and manage contracts;

· Demonstrated working knowledge of the supplier network and business needs to effectively select vendors that meet the selection criteria;

· Ability to collect, collate and report records relating to ethics and compliance to assist in analysis of audit findings;

· Hands on experience in UN administrative regulations and policies in the area of work is a plus.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment portal.

Applications that do not meet the above requirements will be disregarded.