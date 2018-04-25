UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Budget & Programming Officer



The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes.

Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, nutrition and food

assistance for assets creation through provision of in-kind and cash-based transfers.

Minimum Qualifications

· Education: Advanced University degree in Business Administration, Finance, Economics or other relevant field, or First University degree with additional years of related work experience and/or training/courses.

· Language: International Professional: Fluency (level C) in English language. Intermediate knowledge (level B) of a second official UN language: Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, and/or WFP’s working language, Portuguese.

· Fluency (level C) in English language and the duty station’s language, if different.

· Atleast four (4) years experience in budgeting and resource analysis.

Organizational Context

These jobs are found in Headquarters (HQ), Regional Bureaux (RB) and Country Offices (CO), and typically report to a more senior Budget and Programming Officer, Regional/Country Director or the designate. Job holders operate with minimal supervision, and provide guidance to junior staff. They are heavily involved in day–to-day activities, analytical work and provide advice on less complex issues.

Job Purpose

To deliver budget and resource analysis and programming activities and/or provide support in HQ/RBs, partnering with managers to apply best practice approaches that support the efficient, effective and compliant utilisation of funds.

Key Accountabilities

· Contribute towards the development of plans, processes and procedures ensuring compliance with wider budget programming policies and WFP standards.

· Create and review project budget plans and monitor ongoing project performance against budget, ensuring adherence to guidance and policies, and providing financial analysis and advice to optimise resources.

· Monitor and provide advice on fund utilisation, and advance financing, loan and borrowing/repayment and refinancing arrangements; alerting Country/Regional Directors to approaching deadlines for unassigned funds and potential resource shortfalls/surpluses, and proposing appropriate solutions.

· Monitor and provide advice on actions related to project closure and resource transfer.

· Monitor the resource pipeline to maximise operational effectiveness, following standards and processes, and providing advice on resource allocations based on severity of pipeline shortfalls using relevant pipeline tools.

· Support the preparation of food-demand plans to support management and usage of corporate Global Commodity Financial Facility and provide information to guide RB/HQ decision-making when multiple projects compete for the same stock.

· Create and review budget and project documentation, and ensure relevant resource data is recorded in internal systems for reference, in line with WFP standards and procedures.

· Collate and analyse data for the preparation of accurate and timely reports, to enable informed decision-making and consistency of information presented to senior management and external stakeholders.

· Proactively contribute ideas to senior officers for improvement to systems, techniques, tools, processes and procedures to better monitor and manage budgets and funds.

· Support the capacity building of WFP staff in budgeting, fund management and operational planning through answering queries and updating training materials, manuals and guidelines.

· Represent the unit at internal meetings/committees/working groups as required, in order to obtain and provide information from a budget and resource programming perspective.

· Guide and supervise more junior staff, acting as a point of referral and supporting them with more complex analysis and queries.

· Follow standard emergency preparedness practices and contribute to technical recommendations and guidance and monitoring the management of financial risks.

· Other as required.

Desired Experiences For Entry Into The Role

· Has contributed to the development of operational or office related budgets.

· Has contributed to the production of planning/budgetary reports or other analytical reports to support decision making.

· Has demonstrated a broad understanding of WFP’s financial architecture and how it support implementation of operations.

Terms And Conditions

· The position is open to Kenya nationals only

How to Apply

Deadline For Applications : Apply by 13th April 2018. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.









Storekeeper

Vacancy Announcement No. VA-010/2018

Post Title: Storekeeper

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: G4 Duty

Station: Bosasso

Duration: 1 year

Closing Date: 25th April 2018

Organizational Background:

This position is open to qualified Somali candidates only. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Under the direct supervision of Logistics Officer and the overall supervision of the Head of Area Office, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

· Receive and dispatch commodities against approved documentation ensuring accuracy in physical count of commodities;

· Maintain clean and pest-free storing conditions with good warehousing practices;

· Prepare and maintain warehouse documents, accurate warehouse transaction records to ensure immediate reporting on commodity movements in line with WFP systems;

· Perform inspections on the quantity and quality of the commodities received/dispatched and handled, detect and analyze reasons for stock damages/discrepancies and prepare reports recommending appropriate solutions;

· Conduct accurate inventory checks supporting internal control systems;

· Deliver commodities against approved documentation;

· Prepare reports recommending appropriate solutions for disposal of damaged commodities;

· Supervise and provide on-the-job training to warehouse staff to contribute to their development;

· Perform any other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Completion of secondary school education. A post-secondary certificate in the related functional area is desirable.

· Three years of progressive responsible support experience including at least one year in transportation, administration, accounting, statistics or another related field.

· Language: Fluency in both oral and written communication in English and Somali is a requirement.

· Knowledge: Experience utilizing computers, including word processing, spreadsheet and other WFP standard software packages and systems. General knowledge of UN/WFP policies, rules, regulations and procedures in the area of work.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit online applications through E-Recruitment using the following link: