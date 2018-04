UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Building regional and continental synergies among African States and creating adequate State mobilization on the right to nationality are critical to ensure effective prevention, reduction and elimination of statelessness by all the countries in the region. This will also contribute to ensuring sufficient support among African Union Member States for finalizing and adopting the draft AU protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the right to nationality and eradication of statelessness. Conducting targeted advocacy towards a range of stakeholders will also be essential and will be increasingly pursued at regional and at national level to ensure that all actors have adequate understanding of issues relating to nationality and statelessness within the region, enabling them to take appropriate actions to end statelessness.