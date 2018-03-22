UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Communication Manager



Accountable for developing, managing, co-ordinating, networking, implementing and monitoring an advocacy and communication strategy and associated products and activities on on-going basis with public audiences, with the objective of promoting awareness, understanding, support and respect for children’s and women’s rights, and support for UNICEF’s mission, priorities and programmes in the country office/regional office/media hub, and at a global level and those of the UN Country Team.

This post will not be moving to Mogadishu. However, periodic travel is expected.

Communication strategy

Ensure that the Regional/Country Office/Media Hub has a clear communication strategy and associated work plan to support the country programme objectives and get children’s issues into the public domain, strengthen political will in support of UNICEF’s mission and objectives, and enhance the organization’s credibility and brand.

· Develop, maintain and update the country advocacy and communication strategy and associated work plan. Strategy and work plan include: an environmental and stakeholder assessment; objectives; target audiences; messages and media mix; resources; specific actions, activities and products; monitoring and evaluation of impact; success and opportunity for improvement; ongoing refinement of the strategy.

· UNICEF’s rights- and results-based programming approach is appropriately reflected in the communication strategy, work plan and products.

· Maintain close collaboration with Regional Communication Advisers and HQ Communication Officers for effective overall coordination.

Media relations

Ensure that the Regional/Country Office/Media Hub has a well maintained and continually developed contact list of journalists and media outlets covering all media – print, TV, radio, web etc. – and a successful process of communicating and maintaining regular contact and close collaboration with the media to communicate the story of UNICEF’s cooperation to a wider audience.

· Promote a better understanding of, respect and support for children’s and women’s rights and issues by carrying out media, information and education activities in support of UNICEF-assisted development programmes or humanitarian efforts in the country.

· Develop, maintain and update media relations contact list/database.

· Establish, document, review and refine process of communicating with media contacts, including press conferences and events, issuing of media materials etc.

· Ensure rapid and accurate information dissemination to the media, National Committees, NGOs, the field and other appropriate audiences.

· Identify, develop, distribute and evaluate variety of media materials in multiple, appropriate formats. Ensure or enhance the quality, appropriateness of country specific communication materials, activities, processes and messages transmitted to the press, partners and public.

· Collaborate with mass media through activities such as organizing project site visits, facilitating photo coverage and TV footage and utilizing both web-based and traditional media as appropriate.

· Monitor and evaluate the use and effectiveness of media materials and share results and findings.

· Maintain close collaboration with Regional Communication Advisers and HQ Communication Officers for effective overall coordination.

Networking and partnerships

Ensure that the Regional/Country Office/Media Hub has a well maintained and continuallydeveloped contact list of individuals, groups, organizations and fora (including Government, UN, and bilateral counterparts), whose support is essential to/can assist in achieving the advocacy and communication objectives of the communication strategy.

· Develop, maintain and update partners contact list/database.

· Establish, document, review and refine process of working collaboratively with partners, including meetings, joint projects, information sharing etc.

· Ensure or enhance the quality, consistency and appropriateness of country-specific communication materials, activities, processes and messages shared with partners.

· Identify opportunities to strengthen the capacity of partners through appropriate advocacy and communication training, access to information, supplies and equipment and through knowledge sharing.

· Monitor, evaluate and share results and findings with partners.

Celebrities and special events

Ensure that the Regional/Country Office/Media Hub has a well maintained and continually developed contact list of appropriate, nationally-known personalities who have been identified, engaged and support UNICEF’s effort and who actively participate in special events and activities that support country programme goals.

· Develop, maintain and update celebrities contact list/database.

· Establish, document, review and refine process of working with celebrities, including special events, media opportunities, field trips etc.

· Participate in global advocacy activities by planning visits of Goodwill Ambassadors, National Committee representatives, Executive Board members etc. including preparing information materials (e.g., press releases, programme summaries, country fact sheets and media kits), and necessary logistic arrangements. Highlight the achievements of the country programme. Maintain close collaboration with Regional Communication Advisers and HQ Communication Officers for effective overall coordination.

Global priorities and campaigns

In addition to local/national campaigns, ensure that the Regional/Country Office/Media Hub has an effective process in place for integrating and taking action on UNICEF’s global communications priorities and campaigns, both disseminating these elements in a locally-appropriate way, as well as providing/enabling coverage of the work in the country for global use.

· Support the UNICEF global communications objectives and strategies through development of complementary country specific and local community materials and activities. Work plan should anticipate the inclusion of work on global priorities and campaigns.

· Develop and deploy country office communication capacity to gather/facilitate the content and coverage of relevant country efforts. Use the opportunity to identify/highlight effective programme activities and results.

· Ensure regular communication and co-ordination with relevant communication focal points in regional offices and headquarters divisions.

Resource mobilization support

Ensure that global and country level fund-raising activities are supported by effective advocacy and communication strategy and activities.

· Mobilize country office communication capacity to support and gather/facilitate the gathering of content and coverage of relevant country efforts. Use the opportunity to identify/highlight effective programme activities and results in support of fund-raising.

· Mobilize resources for fund-raising support by regular communication and co-ordination with relevant communication focal points in regional offices and headquarters divisions.

Management

Ensure that human resources (the communication team) and financial resources (budget planning, management and monitoring) are both effectively managed and optimally used.

· Develop a work plan for communication activities, monitor compliance and provide support and guidance to ensure objectives are met.

· Plan and monitor the use of communication budgetary resources. Approve and monitor the overall allocation and disbursement and liquidation of funds. Take appropriate actions to optimize use of funds.

· Identify, recruit and supervise staff, technical resources and consultants as necessary. Conduct and Implement effective performance planning, monitoring, performance development programme as required.

· Ensure communication effectiveness, efficiency and delivery as well as a rigorous and transparent approach to planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Monitoring and evaluation

Ensure that communication baselines are established against which the achievement of objectives of the communication strategy are regularly evaluated; analysis is undertaken to continuously improve the effectiveness of communication strategy, approach and activities; results and reports are prepared and shared on a timely basis.

· Provide technical support to ensure that a set of communication performance indicators is identified and adjusted as necessary, and these communication indicators are incorporated or fed forwarded in the Annual Management Plan, Annual Work Plan, etc.

· Conduct timely and accurate monitoring and evaluation activities to ensure the communications objectives are met and the strategy is effective.

· Undertake lessons learned review of successful and unsuccessful communication experiences and share observations/findings with country, regional and HQ communication colleagues so that best practices benefit UNICEF’s communication work.

Capacity building and support

Ensure that the Representative/Senior or Regional Communication Officer and the country programme team are provided with professional expertise and advice on all aspects of external relations communication as required; opportunities are identified and addressed for building communication capacity among country communication team, media and other relevant partners.

· Advise UNICEF management, colleagues and staff on media strategy and implications for action and policies proposed.

· Support communication activities through knowledge management, information exchange and building capacity of the country communications team. Enable appropriate advocacy andcommunication training, access to information, supplies and equipment, and developing training and orientation material.

· Assist the Programme Communication Officer in the development of communication tools and/or strategies.

· Identify opportunities to strengthen the capacity of partners through appropriate advocacy and communication training.

To qualify as an advocate for every child you will have…

· Education: Advanced university degree in Communication, Journalism, Public Relations. *First university degree with additional two-years of relevant work experience is acceptable in lieu of an advanced university degree.

· Work Experience: Eight years of progressively responsible and relevant professional work experience in communication, print, broadcast, and/or new media. International and national work experience (for IP). Field work experience (for NO). Background/familiarity with Emergency situations.

· Language Proficiency: Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of the local working language of the duty station is an asset.

For every Child, you demonstrate…

UNICEF’s core values of Commitment, Diversity and Integrity and core competencies in Communication, Working with People and Drive for Results.

The technical competencies required for this post are….

How To Apply:

How To Apply:

UNICEF is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages qualified female and male candidates from all national, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply to become a part of our organization. To apply, click on the following link http://www.unicef.org/about/employ/?job=511776









Statelessness Eradication Internship

The Regional Statelessness Unit at the UNHCR Regional Service Centre (RSC) based in Nairobi is seeking to strengthen its engagement with States and other actors to better identify and protect, resolve existing situations of statelessness and prevent new cases in 16 countries within the region of Central, East and Horn of Africa including Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Republic of Congo, DRC, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Building regional and continental synergies among African States and creating adequate State mobilization on the right to nationality are critical to ensure effective prevention, reduction and elimination of statelessness by all the countries in the region. This will also contribute to ensuring sufficient support among African Union Member States for finalizing and adopting the draft AU protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the right to nationality and eradication of statelessness. Conducting targeted advocacy towards a range of stakeholders will also be essential and will be increasingly pursued at regional and at national level to ensure that all actors have adequate understanding of issues relating to nationality and statelessness within the region, enabling them to take appropriate actions to end statelessness.

Against this backdrop, the Regional Statelessness Unit at UNHCR RSC is looking to enhance regional dialogue in a coordinated, inclusive and sustained manner to prevent, reduce and eliminate statelessness in the region. UNHCR is partnering with key regional organizations such as the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), and is also looking to cooperate with other relevant organizations in the region (i.e. IGAD and EAC).

The ICGLR has already spearheaded efforts to address statelessness by ensuring access to nationality and proof of legal identity across the region. The 12 ICGLR Member States adopted in October 2017 the Brazzaville Declaration and Regional Action Plan on eradication of statelessness, which sets out key commitments in line with UNHCR’s Global “IBelong” Campaign to end statelessness. This is a significant achievement, with States committing to adopt National Action Plans; reform their legislation and policies on nationality and civil status; improve birth registration systems, and conduct national and regional studies on the issue by 2019.

UNHCR’s technical support in implementing this Declaration’s commitments requires sustained efforts with dedicated staff, in order to move ahead with a series of activities at national and regional level in 2018 and beyond. These allow for a progressive approach; training and sensitising Government Focal Points nominated as per the Brazzaville Declaration, as well as ICGLR National Coordinators; promoting ratification of the international conventions on statelessness; and culminating in a Ministerial Meeting foreseen for late 2018 with the aim of extending this Regional Action Plan to 2024 and triggering the development of an ICGLR Protocol on eradication of statelessness under the ICGLR Pact. Achieving the objectives of the Brazzaville Declaration are crucial in furthering progress ahead of the 2019 High Level Event on Statelessness, including as part of the build up to the adoption of the draft AU Protocol.

Functional responsibilities & Tasks

Under the direct supervision of the Snr. Regional Protection Officer (Statelessness), the incumbent will:

· Assist the Regional Statelessness Unit in supporting the ICGLR Executive Secretariat and Member States to implement the commitments contained in the Brazzaville Declaration and Regional Action Plan, including:

· Supporting the preparation of the training workshops for ICGLR National Coordinators and government focal points on statelessness;

· Assisting in the preparatory work ahead of the Ministerial Meeting foreseen in late 2018 on statelessness in the ICGLR region;

· Assist in monitoring implementation progress of the Regional Action Plan;

· Provide inputs and support to the UNHCR country operations developing and operationalizing strategies to eradicate statelessness, including review of nationality related legislation;

· Assist in the cataloguing of the Unit’s documents, including by developing a resource library for statelessness in the Great Lakes, Horn of Africa and East African region;

· Assist in producing communications tools such as web stories and articles, brochures, one-pagers, and visibility items to support the office’s advocacy work and ensure coverage of the ICGLR process and efforts to eradicate statelessness at country and regional levels;

· Assist in collecting inputs from country operations in order to prepare quarterly newsletters, including pictures, movies and stories;

· Assist in updating the Regional Data Portal on statelessness;

· Pro-actively provide administrative and logistical support for all activities organized by the section, such as conferences, workshops and trainings;

· Assist in generating regular reports on progress, successes, challenges, constraints and lessons learned in the area of statelessness;

· Provide support for any other operational tasks when required.

Qualifications (academic and work experience)

· Advanced university degree (Masters or equivalent) in law preferably with focus on human rights, refugee law and/or international humanitarian law;

· Excellent legal research and analytical skills;

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

· Excellent drafting and writing skills in English;

· Excellent knowledge of French (spoken and written) as French is essential;

· Excellent organizational skills, with experience organizing events such as conferences, trainings and/or workshops.

Desirable competencies

· Interest and relevant experience in statelessness and nationality issues;

· Sense of innovation and creativity;

· Political awareness and interest to cooperate with regional inter-governmental organizations such as ICGLR, EAC, IGAD, etc;

· At least one year of related professional experience;

· Practical knowledge of Portuguese and/or Arabic ;

· Completion of UNHCR learning programmes on protection of stateless persons would be an asset or any other equivalent external courses.

Status of the intern and insurance

· Interns are neither “staff members” under the Staff Regulations and Rules of the United Nations, nor “officials” within the meaning of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations of 13 February 1946, as interns are not remunerated for their work. As of 1 June 2018, interns that do not receive financial support from an outside party will receive a monthly Food and Local Transportation Allowance equivalent to 10% of the Daily Subsistence Allowance for Nairobi duty station and based on 30 calendar days (not exceeding USD 1,000 per month).

· Interns may not represent UNHCR in any official capacity.

· Costs and arrangements for travel, visas, accommodation and living expenses are the responsibility of the intern or his/her sponsoring institution. However, UNHCR will help with the visa application if applicable and advise accordingly.

· Interns are not subject to UN security evacuation procedures but may be assisted to leave the country when possible and to the extent feasible.

· Interns are fully responsible for arranging medical insurance covering their full internship period. Interns will be requested to show proof of valid medical (and life/accident) insurance for the duty station. It must include adequate coverage in the event of an injury or illness during the internship. UNHCR accepts no responsibility for the medical and life insurance of the intern or costs arising from accidents and illness incurred during an internship. As interns are not covered under any insurance, they should not travel to hazardous locations in the course of their internship with UNHCR.

· Interns will not engage in any activity that is incompatible with the aims and objectives of UNHCR.

· Interns will maintain confidentiality of all unpublished information made known to them during the internship and will not publish any reports on the basis of information obtained during the period without prior written permission of UNHCR.

How To Apply:

If you wish to be considered for this internship, please submit your letter of motivation and P11 Form by e-mail stating Regional Statelessness Internship and your last name in the subject line to: kenrhhr@unhcr.org by 5 April 2018.

The Personal History Form (P11) is attached and also available at the following link: http://www.unhcr.org/ke/vacancies

UNHCR RSC Nairobi