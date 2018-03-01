Ukranians threw a corrupt politician in the dustbin, here in Kenya, you hug them like WAIGURU and vote for them (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 07:07
- As foolish Kenyans hug corrupt politicians like Ann Waiguru and vote for them, Ukranians are throwing them into dustbins.
Here’s a video of a corrupt Ukranian politician being thrown into a dustbin by the citizens outside Parliament.
We hope this will be happening in Kenya soon.
The Kenyan DAILY POST