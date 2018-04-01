Ukiachwa achika! DIAMOND tells ZARI as he stimulates S3X live on Instagram with his new catch (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 07:08
Monday, April 16, 2018 - Controversial Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, has found a new catch after he parted ways with Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan.
Zari dumped Diamond over infidelity and accused him of cheating on her with multiple s3x partners.
Diamond shared a video stimulating s3x with his new catch who is very hot.
Check out the photos in the next page