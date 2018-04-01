Ukiachwa achika! DIAMOND tells ZARI as he stimulates S3X live on Instagram with his new catch (PHOTOs)

, , , 07:08


Monday, April 16, 2018 - Controversial Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, has found a new catch after he parted ways with Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan.

Zari dumped Diamond over infidelity and accused him of cheating on her with multiple s3x partners.

Diamond shared a video stimulating s3x with his new catch who is very hot.

Check out the photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno