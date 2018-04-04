UHURU’s Son JOMO to wed fiancée ACHOLA in a lavish ceremony this weekend-DETAILS.

Wednesday, April 04, 2018- President Uhuru’s elder son, Jomo, is set to wed his fiancée Fiona Achola Ngobi in a lavish affair this weekend.





According to a source, the high profile wedding is scheduled for Sunday, April 8th.





The location has not been disclosed since it will be a private affair and high profile guests expected including President Uhuru.





“The Jomo Kenyatta wedding will be on April 8th. You guys should look out for it. The venue has been kept hush-hush for obvious reasons,” the source intimated.





This comes after the two held their traditional Kikuyu wedding sometimes back where Uhuru was caught on camera dancing with wild abandon.





They have since been blessed with a baby girl, born days before Uhuru was sworn-in for his second term.





The baby, named Wanjiru, after First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s middle name, was born at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.



