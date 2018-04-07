UHURU's men put MARAGA on notice - You are going to plant bananas in Nyamira if you joke with us old man!!

, 15:45

Saturday April 7,2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close confidantes have warned Chief Justice David Maraga against siding with the Judiciary over the saga surrounding National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna.

The confidantes led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, accused Maraga of protecting his juniors.

They took issue with his recent counter on Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, who accused the body of siding with the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well researched Predictions - Make Money here.

This weekend, 1o matches are lined up in the Premier League including two mouth watering derbies. Liverpool, buoyed by their 3-0 maste...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno