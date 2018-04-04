UHURU will never be able to touch RAILA ODINGA even if he leaves Jubilee after this - He will be like him

11:24

Wednesday April 4, 2018 - Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and other NASA leaders are expected to be shielded from Government harassment, including withdrawal of their security detail, if the motion by Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, is anything to go by.

The Bill is expected to be debated in the Senate soon.

The motion, if passed, will ensure that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta does not withdraw the security of Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno