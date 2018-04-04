UHURU will never be able to touch RAILA ODINGA even if he leaves Jubilee after this - He will be like him

Wednesday April 4, 2018

- Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and other NASA leaders are expected to be shielded from Government harassment, including withdrawal of their security detail, if the motion by Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, is anything to go by.





The Bill is expected to be debated in the Senate soon.





The motion, if passed, will ensure that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta does not withdraw the security of Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and...



