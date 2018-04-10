UHURU under pressure to marry a second wife now that he signed the Bill - Is everything alright with MARGARET?

Tuesday April 10, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to lead the polygamy debate by marrying a second wife to set an example for the rest of Kenyan men.





Wading into the polygamy debate, Mombasa Woman Rep, Asha Hussein, asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead by example.





Speaking during a workshop on Affirmative Action in Mombasa, the legislator challenged the President to marry a second wife and take her to State House.





She added that since the President signed the Marriage Bill into law in 2014, allowing men to be polygamous, men have been yearning for many wives.





“Many women support the...



