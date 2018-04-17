UHURU to meet Prince WILLIAM & THERESA MAY! Opened the London Stock Exchange where the Eurobond is listed!Editor's Choice, News, Politics 13:29
Tuesday April 17, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country on Monday for the United Kingdom where he will preside over the opening of business at the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
According to a statement from State House, the father of the nation has embarked on an official programme of his visit to the UK.
Uhuru will later visit Buckingham Palace for a...
Page 1 2