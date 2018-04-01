UHURU should read this!! DANGOTE withdrew from investing in Kenya because UHURU’s men were demanding huge bribe

…coming back to Kenya?’





He said ‘Jeff, there are people in that place (Kenya) who put greed and personal interest ahead of national interest.”





“I didn’t think Kenya would be more corrupt that Nigeria.'” Koinange stated.





Dangote was expected to set up the factory in 2013 during a trip to Kenya by the then Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan.





But sources said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men demanded a huge bribe from Dangote and he shelved the idea.





Uhuru can now understand why many youths will remain jobless.





The Kenyan DAILY POST