UHURU/ RUTO, how can a foot bridge cost sh 200 million? You will end in jail like your friends, ZUMA and PARK

Friday April 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been put on spot by Kenyans after it emerged that the cost of constructing the remaining footbridges along Thika Road is going to cost taxpayers Sh 200 million each.





The announcement was made by T ransport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, and the Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) who said they have identified the contractor and each bridge of the 4 will cost taxpayers sh 200 million each.





The footbridges will be erected at Survey of Kenya just before the junction to Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS), Garden Estate Junction, Witeithie and Mangu areas on the busy highway.





Kenyans are now asking President Uhuru Kenyatta how a mere footbridge can cost Sh 200 million.





They have also warned Uhuru Kenyatta and Government officials to open their eyes and see what is happening outside the world.





On Thursday , former South Korea President, Park Geunhye, was jailed for 24 years over corruption while former South Africa President Jacob Zuma appeared before a…



