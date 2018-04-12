UHURU moves to ‘bribe’ his area Chief with 10 million after he exposed him about how he has neglected him

14:59

Thursday April 12, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is now seeking to give Chief Patrick Adira a whopping sh10 million to upgrade his office.


This is after Adira exposed the rot in the Interior Ministry.

Adira said that the Government had neglected him and other Chiefs; something that landed him in trouble with the Government, considering that he administers the area that has sensitive Government installations including State House.

He was..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno