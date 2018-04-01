Uganda’s President MUSEVENI warns against OR@L S*X - The mouth is for eating only (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 12, 2018 - Uganda’s long serving President, Yoweri Museveni, is known to speak his mind, however controversial the subject is.

Time and again, the octogenarian gives out advise to his people especially the youth on matters s*x

In this video, Museveni warned Ugandans against embracing some practices which says are advanced by white people such as oral s*x.


He maintains that the mouth is for eating only, nothing else.

Watch the video below

