Two LUO men signed agreement to give out their wives for a week in a shocking football bet.

, 16:00

Sunday, April 08, 2018 - While some men are betting in sports and becoming overnight millionaires, these idiots are betting with their wives.

You heard it right; they have placed their wives in a wager.

According to the agreement signed in the presence of witnesses, they promised to trade their wives for a week incase their team lose.

One guy offered his wife if Manchester United wins the league with the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno