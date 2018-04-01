Trouble for cane farmers in Western as UHURU is petitioned to ban sugarcane farming by a LUHYA NASA Governor

Friday April 13, 2018

- Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba has socked residents after he advocated for the banning of sugarcane farming.





Khaemba told the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture to ban the crop because it is threatening maize production.





He said that cane farming was encroaching on the land meant for maize production,.





He added that he had told the former Agriculture CS, Willy Bett, to outlaw the...



