Today’s UEFA Champions League preview and a well thought out prediction - Make good money here.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Two mouth watering matches are lined up tonight in the UEFA Champions League as wounded Manchester City host flying Liverpool with AS Roma welcoming La Liga hotshots Barcelona.





Liverpool vs Manchester City.





Jurgen Klopp’s men put Guardiola’s stars to the sword in the first leg at Anfield, with a convincing 3-0 win.





As it stands, City needs to score three goals without reply to stand a chance. That’s a tough ask but in football it is not over till it is over.





Expect city to get out of the blocks flying in a bid to reduce the deficit which makes this game a high scoring game.





Liverpool are high in confidence so they could pull off a double against the Citizens who are smarting from the 3-2 loss to United over the weekend.





This match could go either way but the most likely scenario is there will be goals galore.





Roma vs Barcelona





To be honest, this is a foregone conclusion. There is no way Barcelona will throw away their 4-1 first leg win.





Roma are only playing for pride.





Both teams are likely to score and over 2.5 goals is highly likely.





