Those who heckled corrupt ANNE WAIGURU and embarrassed RUTO in Kirinyaga will be arrested and arraigned in court

Friday April 13, 2018

- Kirinyaga County Commissioner, Mohamed Mbiriki, has said that those who heckled Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, will face the law once police complete investigations.





Speaking on Friday , Mbiriki said police in Gakoigo have launched a huge manhunt for the suspects who were reportedly hired by a local politician.





Mbiriki said that they are only after the leaders and youths involved in the act and they will not take in…



