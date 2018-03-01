Those supporting MATIANGI’s attack on The Judiciary, Read this and prepare for the worst, We are done.

...young jobless men in central Kenya idling in streets were rounded up by police and taken to kinale and mai mahiu forests and shot on point blank range on mere accusations that they were mungiki members,





3. Five floors of nyayo house were gazetted as protected areas but in reality they were torture chambers,





4. Until courts and lawyers intervened, police would arrest you at night while walking home and without a bribe they would detain you without a trial for a week and release you without being charged.





5. that with a muzzled judiciary you will never use your phone and little bundles to excitedly post a sexual slur about 13 women reps as you would already been arrested .





So as you cheer the executive let me remind you that a muzzled judiciary and legal profession will not make judges and lawyers suffer.





Instead the victim will be you the Facebook warriors and the majority of the poor who have no economic means to defend their fundamental rights.





And when it happens, don't regret and come crying to lawyers and the court to fight the very executive you are cheering.





STEVE BUNDOTICH