This young guy from Coast shares PHOTOs having S3X with LADIES and shares texts of how they beg him for D!CK.

Friday, April 13, 2018

- A young man in his early 20s, who has been documenting his s3x escapades on facebook, has shared texts of his conversation with ladies and bragged that he doesn’t ask for ‘Nunu’, ladies are the ones who beg him for propeller.





He shared texts of ladies begging to have a taste of his monster machine and splashed photos of some of the ladies he has slept with.





This young man is spoilt.





See texts of ladies begging him for s3x and some of the ladies he…



