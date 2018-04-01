This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well thought out Predictions - Make Money here.

Away from the exhilarating European action in mid-week, attention shifts to league football.

While all major leagues across Europe are back in action, our focus is in the English Premier League where 9 matches are lined up this weekend.

This presents fans with not only action packed matches but also an opportunity to make good money by betting.


The beauty about the Premier League is that with its competitive nature, it is easy to predict especially with goals scored unlike other leagues.

Last weekend every match witnessed goals except the dull barren draw we saw at Goodison Park when Liverpool took on Everton.

Check out our tips below.

 MATCHES
DATE
PREDICTIONS
Southampton vs Chelsea
Saturday(2.30pm)
Chelsea win
Burnley vs Leicester
Saturday(5.00pm)
1X
Crystal Palace vs Brighton
Saturday(5.00pm)
GG
Huddersfield vs Watford
Saturday(5.00pm)
GG
Swansea vs Everton
Saturday(5.00pm)
GG
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Saturday(7.30pm)
Liverpool win
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Saturday(9.45pm)
GG
Newcastle vs Arsenal
Sunday(3.30pm)
GG
Manchester United vs West Bromwich
Sunday(6.00pm)
Manchester United win

For best results, don’t place a multi-bet of more than four teams - that way you reduce chances of one team messing by almost 90%.

