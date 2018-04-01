This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well thought out Predictions - Make Money here.

Away from the exhilarating European action in mid-week, attention shifts to league football.





While all major leagues across Europe are back in action, our focus is in the English Premier League where 9 matches are lined up this weekend.





This presents fans with not only action packed matches but also an opportunity to make good money by betting.





The beauty about the Premier League is that with its competitive nature, it is easy to predict especially with goals scored unlike other leagues.





Last weekend every match witnessed goals except the dull barren draw we saw at Goodison Park when Liverpool took on Everton.





Check out our tips below.





MATCHES DATE PREDICTIONS Southampton vs Chelsea Saturday(2.30pm) Chelsea win Burnley vs Leicester Saturday(5.00pm) 1X Crystal Palace vs Brighton Saturday(5.00pm) GG Huddersfield vs Watford Saturday(5.00pm) GG Swansea vs Everton Saturday(5.00pm) GG Liverpool vs Bournemouth Saturday(7.30pm) Liverpool win Tottenham vs Manchester City Saturday(9.45pm) GG Newcastle vs Arsenal Sunday(3.30pm) GG Manchester United vs West Bromwich Sunday(6.00pm) Manchester United win





For the best odds in the market, join 1XBET and get 200% bonus on first deposit. (Go https://is.gd/qIhKa9





For best results, don’t place a multi-bet of more than four teams - that way you reduce chances of one team messing by almost 90%.





Have a winning weekend folks. (Go https://is.gd/qIhKa9