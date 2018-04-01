This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well researched Predictions - Make Money here.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Sponsored, Sports 09:23
This weekend, 1o matches are lined up in the Premier League including two mouth watering derbies.
Liverpool, buoyed by their 3-0 master class against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League, take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside Derby.
On the other hand, City hope to bounce back when they host United in the Manchester Derby which could also see the Citizens crowned 2018 Premier League champions.
The relegation dogfight continues with five teams fighting to avoid the axe.
This presents fans with not only action packed matches but also an opportunity to make good money by betting.
|
MATCH
|
TIME
|
PREDICTION
|
Everton vs Liverpool
|
Saturday 2.30 pm
|
GG
|
Stoke City vs Tottenham
|
Saturday 5.00 pm
|
Tottenham win
|
Watford vs Burnley
|
Saturday 5.00 pm
|
1X
|
Brighton vs Huddersfield
|
Saturday 5.00 pm
|
Under3.5
|
Leicester vs Newcastle Utd
|
Saturday 5.00 pm
|
1X
|
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
|
Saturday 5.00 pm
|
Over1.5
|
West Bromwich vs Swansea
|
Saturday 5.00 pm
|
Over1.5
|
Manchester City vs Manchester United
|
Saturday 7.30 pm
|
GG
|
Arsenal vs Southampton
|
Sunday 4.15 pm
|
Arsenal win
|
Chelsea vs West Ham
|
Sunday 6.30 pm
|
Chelsea win
