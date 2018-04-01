This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well researched Predictions - Make Money here.

This weekend, 1o matches are lined up in the Premier League including two mouth watering derbies.

Liverpool, buoyed by their 3-0 master class against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League, take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside Derby.

On the other hand, City hope to bounce back when they host United in the Manchester Derby which could also see the Citizens crowned 2018 Premier League champions.

The relegation dogfight continues with five teams fighting to avoid the axe.

This presents fans with not only action packed matches but also an opportunity to make good money by betting.

MATCH
TIME
PREDICTION
Everton vs Liverpool
Saturday 2.30 pm
GG
Stoke City vs Tottenham
Saturday 5.00 pm
Tottenham win
Watford vs Burnley
Saturday 5.00 pm
1X
Brighton vs Huddersfield
Saturday 5.00 pm
Under3.5
Leicester vs Newcastle Utd
Saturday 5.00 pm
1X
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Saturday 5.00 pm
Over1.5
West Bromwich vs Swansea
Saturday 5.00 pm
Over1.5
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Saturday 7.30 pm
GG
Arsenal vs Southampton
Sunday 4.15 pm
Arsenal win
Chelsea vs West Ham
Sunday 6.30 pm
Chelsea win


