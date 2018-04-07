This video has left many seething with rage, you need to watch it especially if you are a parent (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 07, 2018 - This video of a spoilt kid ranting and throwing tantrums is going viral on social media.

From the clip, she goes on rampage and turns the room upside down to put her point across.

All along, her guardian tried to calm her down but it fell on deaf ears.

Just imagine for a second if this was in Kenya!

Parents over to you.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
