This romantic guy flew from Turkey, wrapped himself up as a gift to surprise his S3XY girlfriend (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:10
This guy has made men look bad and left women dying with envy after he did this for his girlfriend.
He flew all the way from Turkey, wrapped himself up as a gift just to surprise his girlfriend in Nigeria.
Now you know why this Oga brodas are like magnets though most of them end up swindling the ladies.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.