This romantic guy flew from Turkey, wrapped himself up as a gift to surprise his S3XY girlfriend (VIDEO)

, , , , 08:10

Friday, April 13, 2018 - This guy has made men look bad and left women dying with envy after he did this for his girlfriend.

He flew all the way from Turkey, wrapped himself up as a gift just to surprise his girlfriend in Nigeria.

Now you know why this Oga brodas are like magnets though most of them end up swindling the ladies.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
A post shared by Won Ti Get Eh 🎙 (@dayochino) on
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno