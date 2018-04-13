This poor guy got stuck while having good time with SAMANTHA..See the embarrassment (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Videos 11:44
While the hype around female toys for men seems to have faded, some guys are actually using them.
It is however all fun and games until they malfunction and you have to call for help like this old geezer.
Although this is a skit highlighting what could go wrong with these robots, they nailed.
This is something you wouldn’t wish on your enemy.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST