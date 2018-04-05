This PHOTO of a bride and groom just after saying ‘I Do’ is gong viral for obvious reasons (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 09:40
Thursday, April 05, 2018 - This photo of a not-so-bemused bride and groom on their wedding day is going viral.
The groom was devouring a meal as the bride salivated and from her reaction, their marriage started on the wrong foot.
It’s obvious that the guy let his guard down, probably having sealed the deal and started showing his true colours.
See the photo below.
