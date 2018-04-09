This PHOTO is going viral for a hilarious reason - Why is the LADY hiding down there? Eh! Eh! (LOOK)

, , , , 08:43


Monday, April 09, 2018 - This guy shared an innocent photo on social media but some hawk eyed folks saw something strange.

If you look keenly, there is a lady hiding behind him and part of her face can be seen from the guy’s armpits.

They say a photo if worth a thousand words so we leave this here for you to make what you may.

See the photo going viral below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno