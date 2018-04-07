This Matatu, KCL 052 J, plying Ngong Road is a death trap, Watch this VIDEO and don’t board it, unless you want to die.

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - The driver of this matatu KCL 052 J plying Ngong Road is so reckless on the road.

He was overspeeding along the Langata By-Pass and overtaking dangerously.

He was speeding at 120Kmph .

He would have caused a very bad accident in case there was an emergency

Watch this video shared by a…

