This Matatu, KCL 052 J, plying Ngong Road is a death trap, Watch this VIDEO and don't board it, unless you want to die.
Saturday, April 7, 2018 - The driver of this matatu KCL 052 J plying Ngong Road is so reckless on the road.
He was overspeeding along the Langata By-Pass and overtaking dangerously.
He was speeding at 120Kmph .
He would have caused a very bad accident in case there was an emergency
Watch this video shared by a…
