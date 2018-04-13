This LADY was denied entry into the UAE Embassy in Kenya and chased like a dog, they claim she was not decently dressed (PHOTOs)

00:00


Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    13 April 2018 at 04:48

    Na bado!!!

  2. Anonymous
    13 April 2018 at 05:23

    Yes, very indecent for UAE...even at their airport you will turn back. Respect their dress code.

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno