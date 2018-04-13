This LADY was denied entry into the UAE Embassy in Kenya and chased like a dog, they claim she was not decently dressed (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 13, 2018 - A lady has ranted after she was chased away from the UAE Embassy in Kenya on claims that she was not decently dressed.


The lady had gone to take some documents but she ended up being chased away like a dog and told to come back decently dressed.

Is this really being indecently dressed?

The staff at UAE Embassy should stop treating Kenyans like dogs.

