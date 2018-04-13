This LADY bought beef samosas at Cosmos Restaurant, Highway Mall, and this is what she found inside (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 13, 2018 - Here’s a post from a disgruntled customer who bought beef Samosas at Cosmos Restaurant located in Highway Mall.

She bought beef samosas expecting to find beef but she found out that ¾ of the samosas was green onions.

The management of Cosmos Restaurant should stop taking their customers for fools.

