This KISS C@ND@MS advert aired during Prime Time should be stopped, Kids have already started picking their favorite flavors

This KISS C@ND@MS advert aired during Prime Time should be stopped, Kids have already started picking their favorite flavorsEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 05:35
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - A concerned parent wants the Kiss c@nd@m advert aired before 9.00PM Prime Time news stopped.
At that time, most kids are still awake and watching TV.
This lady’s 7 year old son has started picking his favourite flavor after watching the advert.
Here’s what the…
Page 1 2