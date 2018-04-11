This KISS C@ND@MS advert aired during Prime Time should be stopped, Kids have already started picking their favorite flavors

, , , 05:35


Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - A concerned parent wants the Kiss c@nd@m advert aired before 9.00PM Prime Time news stopped.


At that time, most kids are still awake and watching TV.

This lady’s 7 year old son has started picking his favourite flavor after watching the advert.

Here’s what the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

How you can make good money in today’s UEFA Champions League matches! See these predictions

AS Roma pulled off the mother of all comebacks yesterday thumping fancied Barcelona 3-0 (4-4 aggregate) to book a place in the Champions L...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno