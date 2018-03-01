This Kenyan MAN is a single father, He narrates how his wife dumped him for a rich man and left him with their 3 kids (PHOTOs).

Sunday, April 1, 2018 - This Kenyan single father has narrated how his wife dumped him after he lost his job and hooked up with a rich man.

She left him to take care of their 3 kids despite being jobless and moved to the home of the rich man.


This is what he posted on facebook.


He is requesting anyone with a job to employ him.

