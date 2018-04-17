This Kenyan LADY who graduated from Makerere in January had S3X with her lecturer for grades, PHOTOs emerge.

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - A Kenyan lady who graduated from Makerere University earlier this year has caused a stir on social media after photos of her enganging in s3x escapades with her lecturer for good grades emerged.





The lady who is identified as Njoro Rachel, was among those who graduated with First Class Honours and now rumour has it that she got the good grades after dishing out her ‘ Nunu’ to the lecturer.





Although she has already graduated and is now working, the past has come to haunt her.





Photos of her busy enjoying s3x with her lecturer have been trending online.





Mr Kisuze Edward, a Senior Administrative Assistant in the Academic Registrar Department at Makerere University, is the man who tasted her honey jar.





Edward says that it was consensual but Rachel denies it.





He has since been suspended.





Check this out in the next page



