This is the woman who is tearing CHARITY NGILU apart - She wants to finish her for good! Here is what is happening

Sunday April 8, 2018

- Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has accused Kitui South MP, Rachael Nyamai, of sabotage.





In a statement dispatched by Governor Ngilu's communication team to Kitui-based journalists that was also shared to in local WhatsApp groups, she warned that she was monitoring the group by the name "Tharaka", which is out to finish her.



Ngilu accused Nyamai of being behind the group whose mission is to lead an online smear campaign against the County Government’s development initiatives.



“We have..