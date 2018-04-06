This is where CAROLINE, a high school principal from Homa Bay was busted having S3X with someone’s husband (PHOTOs)

, , , , 06:46


Friday, April 6, 2018 - Someone has spilt dirt on Caroline Ong’ayo, a high school Principal from Homa Bay, who was busted having s3x with someone’s husband.


She allegedly spent the whole night exchanging fluids with someone’s husband.

Once busted, she hurriedly dressed up but a crowd gathered around, holding her hostage in the room and someone took the photos.

Here’s a post and photos from…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno