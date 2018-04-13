This is what KALONZO said about RAILA’s meeting with MOI! These NASA principals are making things worse each day!

, 11:44

Friday April 13, 2018 - There is a Kikuyu slur which says that the only Kamba you can trust is the one in the grave.


Though the saying is derogatory, a lot can be said about this affront by what is happening in National Super Alliance (NASA).

NASA was once a united force but Kalonzo Musyoka’s mole-like activities killed the coalition’s dream and what is remaining now is a shell.

When NASA leader, Raila Odinga, saw that Kalonzo and…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well thought out Predictions - Make Money here.

Away from the exhilarating European action in mid-week, attention shifts to league football. While all major leagues across Europe are...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno