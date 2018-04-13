This is what KALONZO said about RAILA’s meeting with MOI! These NASA principals are making things worse each day!

Friday April 13, 2018

- There is a Kikuyu slur which says that the only Kamba you can trust is the one in the grave.





Though the saying is derogatory, a lot can be said about this affront by what is happening in National Super Alliance (NASA).





NASA was once a united force but Kalonzo Musyoka’s mole-like activities killed the coalition’s dream and what is remaining now is a shell.





When NASA leader, Raila Odinga, saw that Kalonzo and…



