This is the viral video everyone is talking about-not for the faint-hearted though (WATCH)

, , , , 07:55

Monday, 09 April 2018 - This guy enjoying a sumptuous ‘meal’ and washing it down with wine is going viral on social media.

From his reaction, he must be really enjoying what he’s eating.

Rats are a delicacy in Asia but nobody thought they eat them without cooking first.

This is not for the faint-hearted.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno