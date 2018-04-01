This is the viral video everyone is talking about-not for the faint-hearted though (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:55
Monday, 09 April 2018 - This guy enjoying a sumptuous ‘meal’ and washing it down with wine is going viral on social media.
From his reaction, he must be really enjoying what he’s eating.
Rats are a delicacy in Asia but nobody thought they eat them without cooking first.
This is not for the faint-hearted.
Watch the video below.
