This is the PHOTO everyone is talking about - Do you see anything wrong with it? (LOOK)

Thursday, April 12, 2018 - The lengths some people go in search of likes in social media are just mind-boggling.





This is Dc Young fly, a popular rapper, comedian and social media personality - yeah, he has over 5 million followers on IG.





Recently, her shared a photo of himself taking a dump while holding his daughter.

He captioned the photo:





“This sh!t is hard!!! S/o to all single mothers who taking care of they kids wit no help,” #YalAreTheMVPs.





He tried to make it look like he was home and the kid couldn’t let him do his business in peace.





But as someone observed, who took the photo?





See the photo below.