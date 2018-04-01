This is the most inspiring thing you will read from Ex-NTV’s LARRY MADOWO, Read and share.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Former NTV anchor and reporter, Larry Madowo, has shared an inspiring post on how he started his career as a trainee business reporter at KTN 10 years ago.





He then rose up the ranks to become one of the best TV journalists in Kenya.





This is what Larry posted,

“Exactly 10 years ago today, I started out as a Trainee Business Reporter at KTN.





Do not despise small beginnings. Thanks to everyone who made my dreams come true. I've been blessed immeasurably.





To those on a similar path like mine, don't let anyone put you down. Godspeed!





~Larry Madowo’’



