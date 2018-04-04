This is MILLIE ODHIAMBO’s message to Kenyans after it emerged SABINA wa CHEGE had an affair with BEN CHACHA

Wednesday April 4, 2018

- Millie Odhiambo has defended Murang’a Women Representative, Sabina Wa chege, after it emerged that she had a romantic affair with conman, Wazir Chacha.





Though Sabina has denied ever offering herself to the young man, Millie shared her views in a post after someone posted a photo of another man, identified as Samuel from Muranga, who took a photo with Sabina.





"I know s*x sells but I find it abhorrent for any person or institution to spin this nonsense.”





“Can women do…



