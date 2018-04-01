This is how UHURU has insulted Kenyans including his KIKUYU brothers! Are there no young able brains in Kenya anymore?

...therefore unfit to head the country's biggest referral facility.





"Appointment of Kimaiyo as the Chairman of KNH is the biggest insult to Kenyans.”





“We can't appreciate this," Alai tweeted.





“President Uhuru, you fired Kimaiyo from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).”





“What makes you think that he can now be a better performer as KNH boss?”





“Kindly know that some of these things are HUGELY INSULTING,” Alai added.





Uhuru, in a gazette notice dated 6th April, appointed Kimaiyo as a Non- Executive Chairman of KNH.





